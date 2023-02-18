This Film That Got Snubbed at the Oscars Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

It seems Netflix subscribers don't need an Oscar nom to dictate what they should be watching. This weekend, The Woman King became the number-one film on the streaming site's list of most-watched movies , despite being totally snubbed by the Academy.

Viola Davis's historical drama arrived to Netflix only two days ago, but it quickly moved to the top spot, where it is currently sitting above popular new releases like Your Place or Mine and You People .

The Woman King presents a slightly fictionalized version of the story of the Dahomey Amazons , an all-female military regime that existed up until the early 1900s. In the movie, Davis portrays their leader, Nanisca, a fierce warrior who trains a new generation of fighters.

Despite Davis's powerful performance (which earned her noms for Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes), she was excluded from the Best Actress category at the 95th Academy Awards. Meanwhile, The Woman King also received zero nominations , despite being named one of the ten best films of 2022 by the American Film Institute.

The Woman King was also produced by Davis, and it features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Thuso Mbedu ( The Underground Railroad ), Lashana Lynch ( Captain Marvel ), Sheila Atim ( Bruised ), John Boyega ( Star Wars: The Force Awakens ) and more.

Despite The Woman King 's omission from the 2023 Oscars, it's still been an exciting month for Davis, who recently achieved EGOT status when she took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording, thanks to her reading of her memoir, Finding Me .

We definitely know what we'll be watching this weekend.

