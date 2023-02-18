Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
Idaho8.com

Norfolk Southern CEO again promised to do right by East Palestine residents. The community wants to ‘hold him to that’

By CNN Newsource,

10 days ago
The head of Norfolk Southern, the company who operated the train carrying hazardous materials that derailed earlier this month, met with residents and local leaders...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Ohio Gov. DeWine set to visit toxic train derailment site in East Palestine as removal of hazardous materials continues
East Palestine, OH10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy