Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Woman charged with animal neglect after death of dog

By Natasha Keicher,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7MLx_0ksGPCcg00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was arrested and charged after her dog had to be put down due to its unhealthy state.

Des Moines man charged with attempted murder in November shooting

Aubrey Marie Tindell, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

According to court records, Tindell and her boyfriend Jose Steers kept the male labrador retriever in the garage without adequate food and water in December. Tindell and Steers took the dog to the vet to be checked out, but the dog was unable to be saved and had to be put down, court records state.

The dog’s cause of death was listed as severe emaciation and multi-system organ failure due to the conditions he was kept in, according to a necropsy report.

Tindell was being held at the Polk County Jail, but has since bonded out.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Arrest made in West Des Moines hit-and-run investigation
West Des Moines, IA21 hours ago
Fire destroys inside of home near State Fairgrounds
Des Moines, IA11 hours ago
Starts Right Here reopening following deadly shooting
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: DMPD says 13-year-old found safe after being reported missing
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
‘I’m a miracle’: East High shooting survivor reflects one year later
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Creston Police Report
Creston, IA2 days ago
Des Moines 4-month-old’s death under investigation
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Windsor Heights chase ends in West Des Moines crash
West Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Iowa State Patrol Seeing Excessive Speeds
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Another suspect in shooting outside East High School sentenced to prison
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Loaded gun found at Des Moines airport, Ottumwa man cited
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
West Des Moines couple charged for man’s neglect death
West Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Dallas Center woman sentenced for wire fraud, flaunted purchases on TikTok
Dallas Center, IA5 days ago
Daughter allegedly stole mom’s money, didn’t pay her nursing home bill
West Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Des Moines police investigating 4-year-old child's death
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Iowa State Patrol Arrests I-35 Drag Racers Going 111 MPH
West Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Child endangerment charges for woman who allegedly fired gun in home
Des Moines, IA9 days ago
Another teen sentenced to life for shooting outside East High
Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Diagonal woman arrested on OWI charge in Creston
Creston, IA8 days ago
WATCHMAN device helping MercyOne treat patients with AFib
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Iowa couple accused of depriving adopted son of food, hygiene and abandoning him at the hospital
Ankeny, IA11 days ago
Homes for Iowa program bringing more affordable housing to Chariton
Chariton, IA23 hours ago
Iowa’s first Black female brewer making history
Knoxville, IA2 days ago
Iowa man dies in rollover crash
Adel, IA8 days ago
5-year-old child dies in sledding accident
Pella, IA12 days ago
Here's a look at how much rain fell in central Iowa overnight
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Homeless students in Des Moines outnumber enrollments of 200 school districts
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Nearly half an inch of ice coats Iowa
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
National non-profit program inspires upcoming Latinx generation in Iowa
Des Moines, IA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy