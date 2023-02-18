Open in App
Erie, PA
YourErie

RV and Sport Show keeps rolling at Bayfront Convention Center

By Jade Burns,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkdQW_0ksGP6PZ00

If you’re the outdoorsy type, there’s an event this weekend that you don’t want to miss.

The Bayfront Convention Center is filled with RV dealers and exhibitors from the hunting, fishing and outdoor industry.

The annual RV and Sport Show takes over the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend. Erie promotions have combined the RV and sports shows to give nature lovers two great shows in one event.

“A lot of fun things for the kids. They can actually try to shoot a bow on the sports show end of it. Practice learning how to handle a bb gun and a lot of fun things like that,” said Mark Concilla, President of Erie Promotions & Expos Inc.

The power sport pavilion is back with a room full of ATV’s, off-roads, and go carts.

“As I’m walking around and looking at all the campers and motor homes, it’s really interesting to find all the technology,” Concilla said. “We have a lot of neat displays walking into a camper is sort of like walking into your own home.”

One local RV center looks forward to this weekend every year as they showcase their latest trends.

“The campers are coming pre-set with solar, which is very, very nice. And they are four seasons, so you can use them even in colder weathers. You’re not worried about it coming to 30 below and everything freezing right away,” said Mary Fox, Administrator Director for Boyer RV Center.

EDDC recognizes local business owners during celebration to honor Black History Month

With such a wide selection to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find your home away from home.

“The way that they make them now, they are so luscious, it is literally a home on wheels. Full sized refrigerators, stoves, full sized kitchens. I mean, they’re beautiful inside,” Fox went on to say.

Sunday is the last day for the expo. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

