Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

How community groups plan to curb violence in Columbus

By Anna Hoffman,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJeE8_0ksGOsR100

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A fatal shooting early Saturday was not the only violent incident that happened in Columbus this week.

On Thursday, three teens were involved in a shooting, plus there were other felonious assaults throughout the week.

Community leaders said every time they turn on the news and see another shooting, especially involving young people, it breaks their hearts and proves there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Without a vision, people perish or they walk aimlessly,” said City of Grace Church Pastor Michael Young, quoting a scripture he said applies to the city’s fight to end violence.

Columbus students take gun safety course at elementary school

“So I think getting a hole of these young people and beginning to cast visions for them, helping them to understand what purpose is, helping them to understand that there are greater opportunities for them,” he said.

Community leaders say it is a small group of people who are causing all of the violence, but that community leaders have to continue to think of innovative ways to grab hold of these young people and push them toward a different path.

“So the positive thing is we know that there are programs in place and we know that there are people working day and night to try to intervene,” Young said.

Ralph Carter, founder of We Are Linden, said being hand on will be the key in 2023. A big part will be showing the children there is more than what you see on screens.

“We need more street mentors,” he said. “We need more individuals out here, boots on the ground, and just walking the streets. They are in schools and if they are not in schools, they are out there when they are leaving school just to encourage them.”

Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Young has seen a lot of positive changes this year despite that small group and said it will be a group effort between law enforcement, faith leaders, and community group leaders to turn it around.

Carter said the city needs more street mentors, people willing to be there for children in Columbus to encourage them and show them there is more to life than what currently surrounds them.

“I think us working with synergy, working together,” Young said. “The reality is it’s not a problem that’s just impacting one segment of the community, it’s impacting all four corners of Columbus.”

“I mean definitely hands-on, in-person, one-on-one is definitely the new key for 2023,” Carter said.

New book highlights activism behind art made during summer 2020 protests

Despite the violence seen among the youth this week, Carter said he is seeing strides being made with the kids a little bit at a time.

“There are youth that are now speaking out,” he said. “They are letting you know they are hurting, they are traumatized, that they want to get involved. They want to make a positive change.”

For more on how to get involved with We Are Linden, visit the organization’s website by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Columbus police restructuring patrol zones to better serve neighborhoods
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Ohio celebrates 220th birthday on Statehood Day
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
StormTeam 4 certified ‘Most Accurate’ 9th year in a row
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbus small business owner victim of check scam
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
Historic Black church in Lancaster being renovated
Lancaster, OH18 hours ago
Morning Forecast: March 1, 2023
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
Why Columbus bishop says you can eat meat on one specific Friday during Lent
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Changes coming to Columbus Arena District DORA
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Crews demolish Downtown Columbus North Market's parking lot
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus City Council authorizes $440,000 settlement in alleged excessive force case
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Change to work from home hurting Columbus restaurants
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ex-Pickerington teacher repays $15K in stolen robotics club funds
Pickerington, OH1 day ago
Morrow County suspect embarked on Columbus crime spree before fatal shooting: police
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Edwards Cos. eyes late 2023 completion of PNC Plaza renovation
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Two dead at a Morrow County gas station shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Organizers say The Arnold isn’t leaving Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Chicken wing joint OX-B’s opening fifth central Ohio location
Westerville, OH1 day ago
Search for attempted abduction suspect in Pike County
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Child hospitalized after west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Two west Columbus drug houses served court orders by city attorney’s office
Columbus, OH55 minutes ago
Hilliard to relocate wild turkeys
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Man lured into garage, robbed in west Columbus
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
More musical acts have been added to the State Fair concert lineup
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Halle’s Home gives families dealing with cancer a place to be together
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Two injured in South Linden shooting
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Two dead, one injured in overnight shooting in northeast Columbus
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Stolen Kia crashes into Columbus police car, hospitalizing officer
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Scioto Mile Fountain to close by summer for $15 million makeover
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Columbus Zoo working to save elephants’ lives
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
One person injured during drive-by-shooting in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy