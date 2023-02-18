Real Road to partially close for traffic control purposes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real road will be marked for one-way traffic between Stockdale and Elicia roads from Feb. 21-24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow for maintenance work to take place.
According to a release from Thomas Roads Improvement, a single lane will remain open along Real road with flaggers directing the flow of traffic. Highway 58 at Chester Avenue to face evening closure
