KGET

Real Road to partially close for traffic control purposes

By Dalu Okoli,

10 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Real road will be marked for one-way traffic between Stockdale and Elicia roads from Feb. 21-24 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow for maintenance work to take place.

According to a release from Thomas Roads Improvement, a single lane will remain open along Real road with flaggers directing the flow of traffic.

Highway 58 at Chester Avenue to face evening closure

Construction schedules may change without notice and the traveling public is urged to bear the inconvenience.

