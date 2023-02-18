FSU baseball: Colton Vincent, Connor Whittaker lift Seminoles past James Madison 5-1

Florida State (2-0) took their first weekend series win of the season over James Madison (0-2) in a 5-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Connor Whittaker earned his third career win as he worked the final five innings while Colton Vincent broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with his first career home run.

Jackson Baumeister, a Jacksonville native, took the mound to start the game and kept the James Madison bats quiet during his start. After two runners came into scoring position with one out in the first, he struck the next two batters out swinging to leave the Dukes stranded.

He then retired the next four batters to make it six straight and finished the start with four innings of work on 60 pitches, striking out five hitters and conceding one run on two hits.

Whittaker pitched the remaining five innings on 72 pitches with four swinging strikeouts to notch his first win at home since April of last season against Florida.

Vincent chose a great time for his first career home run as he launched the 2-2 pitch up and over the right field fence and into Chieftan Way to give the Noles a one-run lead. FSU extended the lead with Jaime Ferrer’s single up the middle that brought the top of the lineup home as DeAmez Ross and Cam Smith in. Ferrer scored the final run of the game after reaching on a single and scoring on Jordan Carrion's base hit.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B3 | JMU 0, FSU 1 De Sedas scored on a groundout to first

T5 | JMU 1, FSU 1 Mancini scored on fielders choice

B6 | JMU 1, FSU 2 Vincent homered to right

B6 | JMU 1, FSU 4 Ferrer singled up the middle, scoring Ross and Smith

B8 | JMU 1, FSU 5 Carrion singled up the middle, scoring Ferrer

UP NEXT:

The third and final game of the series against James Madison is Sunday at 11:30 a.m. LHP Jamie Arnold will make his first collegiate appearance when he starts on the mound for the Seminoles, while LHP T.R. Williams will throw for the Dukes.

OF NOTE:

After appearing as a pinch-hitter Friday but not recording a plate appearance, freshman Gunnett Carlson earned his first career start Saturday. He was 1-for-3 with a single into center in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Jackson Baumeister made his first weekend start and third career start. He threw for 4.0 innings with 5 strikeouts, his career-best in innings pitched and equaling his best for punchouts in a game.

Colton Vincent’s home run broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning. It was the first home run of his career.

Conner Whittaker set a new career high with 5.0 innings pitched. He improved to 3-2 in his career.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU baseball: Colton Vincent, Connor Whittaker lift Seminoles past James Madison 5-1