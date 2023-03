WJFW-TV

Cyclists participate in annual Rip Zip and Sip Race in Minocqua By Muhammad Abdul Qawee, 10 days ago

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee, 10 days ago

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Cyclists took advantage of the beautiful sunshine today and participated in the annual Rip, Zip and Sip in Minocqua. This event ...