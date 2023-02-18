Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
WashingtonExaminer

Aides to Pennsylvania governor expect Fetterman to return to Senate: Report

By Asher Notheis,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBklO_0ksGJyck00


S en. John Fetterman (D-PA) is expected to make a full recovery and return to work in politics, despite the news that he recently checked himself into a hospital .

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's (D) office is not taking the steps necessary if Fetterman announces his resignation, according to aides of the governor. The remarks from Shapiro's aides come only days after Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression on Wednesday night, according to Politico .

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS IF FETTERMAN'S HEALTH COMPLICATIONS FORCE HIM TO RESIGN

“Absolutely not,” said Manuel Bonder, press secretary for Shapiro. “The governor admires Senator Fetterman taking care of his mental health and looks forward to him being back in the Senate representing Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman’s aides, meanwhile, have said he will likely return to the Senate in a few weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21G2gU_0ksGJyck00 J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. Fetterman is in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression. His office said Thursday that Fetterman checked himself in Wednesday night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)


“In Senate time, which is a bit like geologic time, John’s time away will be the blink of an eye,” said Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson.

Jentleson had announced on Thursday that Fetterman had been evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Dr. Monahan had recommended that Fetterman should inpatient care at Walter Reed, to which Fetterman agreed to.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, said she was proud of him for asking for help.

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," she said in a Thursday tweet.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Fetterman suffered a stroke last year during his Senate campaign against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and was hospitalized last week for light-headedness. Tests from his hospitalization ruled out another stroke or a seizure.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Manchin puts GOP on brink of major win over Democrats by opposing DC crime law
Washington, DC1 day ago
Georgia Senate pushes forward bill to remove neighborhood from Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Lori Lightfoot admits to making 'mistakes' while trailing in polls
Chicago, IL1 day ago
MS-13 gang murder of Maryland autistic woman sparks investigation of Biden administration
Aberdeen, MD1 day ago
DC crime law becomes political 'nightmare' for Senate Democrats
Washington, DC9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy