

S en. John Fetterman (D-PA) is expected to make a full recovery and return to work in politics, despite the news that he recently checked himself into a hospital .

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's (D) office is not taking the steps necessary if Fetterman announces his resignation, according to aides of the governor. The remarks from Shapiro's aides come only days after Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression on Wednesday night, according to Politico .

“Absolutely not,” said Manuel Bonder, press secretary for Shapiro. “The governor admires Senator Fetterman taking care of his mental health and looks forward to him being back in the Senate representing Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman’s aides, meanwhile, have said he will likely return to the Senate in a few weeks.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. Fetterman is in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression. His office said Thursday that Fetterman checked himself in Wednesday night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



“In Senate time, which is a bit like geologic time, John’s time away will be the blink of an eye,” said Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson.

Jentleson had announced on Thursday that Fetterman had been evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Dr. Monahan had recommended that Fetterman should inpatient care at Walter Reed, to which Fetterman agreed to.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, said she was proud of him for asking for help.

"After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," she said in a Thursday tweet.



Fetterman suffered a stroke last year during his Senate campaign against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and was hospitalized last week for light-headedness. Tests from his hospitalization ruled out another stroke or a seizure.