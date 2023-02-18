Kyrie Irving Claps Back at Trade Request ’Narratives’ As Criticism Continues

The Mavericks star addressed the idea of players requesting trades after he received backlash for forcing his exit from the Nets.

Kyrie Irving voiced his thoughts on players requesting trades Saturday as the Mavericks star continues to face scrutiny for demanding to be dealt by the Nets just before the trade deadline.

Speaking with reporters during NBA All-Star Media Day, Irving dismissed the notion that players should be forced to stick with a team if they don’t see eye-to-eye with the organization. The eight-time All-Star and 2022 starter requested a trade from Brooklyn on Feb. 3 after talks of an extension broke down, marking yet another quarrel in a heated saga between both parties that finally culminated in a blockbuster deal with Dallas on Feb. 5.

“What’s a bad situation and why doesn’t anybody have the ability to ask for trades? That’s my question,” Irving said. “When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself and your happiness and your peace of mind? Not every employer you’re gonna get along with so if you have a chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally then I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”

During his response, Irving also addressed the “speculation and narratives” he believes he and other players have faced for wanting to be traded away from a situation that doesn’t suit them. Prior to his time in Brooklyn, Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics after notably requesting a trade from the LeBron James-led Cavaliers in 2017.

In regards to his past situations, Irving said he wouldn’t call any of them bad, instead describing them as “lessons,” but re-iterated he feels it’s important for players to go “where you feel comfortable.”

“The speculation and narratives is what makes this entertainment kinda seem a little bit more important, more priority than it actually is,” he continued. “Like, it’s my life. It’s not just a dream that everybody can gossip about. I take it very serious, and most of the work that I do doesn’t get seen so I don’t know if it’ll ever be truly appreciated. But, all in all, when you work as hard as I do or anyone else at a specific profession, I feel like you should have the liberty and freedom to go where you’re wanted and celebrated and where you feel comfortable.

“So, I wouldn’t say any of my situations were bad. I just think they were lessons in growing within the business of the NBA and learning that every organization is different.”

Irving’s remarks come on the heels of an re-invigorated conversation surrounding trade requests following both his and Kevin Durant’s rocky exits from the Nets. Durant, who was dealt to the Suns after quietly requesting a trade following Irving’s request, also addressed the topic on Saturday amid ongoing criticism he’s received since the move.

“I don’t think it’s bad for the league. It’s bringing more eyes to the league, more people are more excited,” Durant said. “The tweets that I got and the news hits that we got from me being traded, Kyrie being traded, just brings more attention to the league.”

In addition to Durant, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal were among those to weigh in on the topic this week. Silver said Thursday the NBA views trade demands as a “bad thing” but are still working to find the “right balance” when it comes to player movement. Meanwhile, O’Neal was particularly critical of Irving when asked about the Nets trades.

“We recognize the ability for teams to rebuild, now it’s not just about players, but for teams to make changes in direction, and that’s healthy around the league,” Silver said, in part. “It’s about finding the right balance around player movement. But trade demands are a bad thing. We don’t want them to happen, and we got to focus on that and make sure that everyone is honoring their agreements.”

“Sometimes, you have to look at yourself. KD was no problem in Brooklyn, so let’s exclude him. But Mr. Irving had a lot of stuff going on … Sometimes you have to look at yourself,” O’Neal said Thursday. “I did a lot of crazy stuff [when I played], but at the end of it all, I knew my mother was watching. I tried to keep it professional.”