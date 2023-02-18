No. 9 Maryland men’s lacrosse beats No. 18 Syracuse, 15-12 | ROUNDUP

Maryland men's lacrosse coach John Tillman gives instructions during a game against Richmond at SECU Stadium. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of this week’s local college lacrosse games.

Division I men

No. 9 Maryland 15, No. 18 Syracuse 12: Daniel Kelly (Calvert Hall) had four goals and two assists and Jack Koras (Loyola Blakefield) had three goals and an assist to lead the host Terps (2-1) past the Orange (3-1) on Saturday. Maryland broke a 3-3 tie with a four-goal run in the second quarter.

No. 14 Saint Joseph’s 16, Towson 13: The visiting Hawks (2-0) broke a 9-9 first-half tie with a 4-2 run in the third quarter Saturday. The Tigers fell to 1-1. Nick DeMaio (Maryland) had a game-high four goals for Towson, which travels to Richmond on Friday.

UMBC 12, Drexel 7: Mike Doughty (Glenelg) had a natural hat trick during a 4-0 run that spanned both halves to help the visiting Retrievers (1-0) take the lead for good Saturday. Luke Tomak had four goals for the Dragons (0-1).

Mount St. Mary’s 13, New Jersey Institute of Technology 10: The visiting Mount (1-3) went on a 6-3 run in the third quarter to take control Saturday. The Highlanders fell to 0-2. Cormac Giblin and Jared McMahon each finished with four goals for Mount St. Mary’s.

No. 13 Delaware 15, Mount St. Mary’s 6: Griffin McGinley made 16 saves, but the host Mount fell to the Blue Hens on Wednesday.

No. 19 North Carolina 11, No. 6 Johns Hopkins 7: The visiting Tar Heels used a 5-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Tim Marcille made 15 saves for Hopkins.

Division III men

Salisbury 25, Scranton 10: The host Sea Gulls (3-0) used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Royals (0-1) on Saturday. Cross Ferrara scored a game-high six goals and Jack Dowd added four to lead Salisbury.

Goucher 7, Methodist 4: Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) had five goals, Justin Lugo made 15 saves and the host Gophers (2-0) beat the Monarchs (0-2) on Saturday.

Washington College 16, Eastern 12: Connor Garrison had five goals and the visiting Shoremen (1-0) weathered a 5-1 run in the fourth quarter by the Eagles (0-1) to win on Saturday.

Messiah 14, McDaniel 9: The host Falcons (1-0) used a 6-1 run in the second half to beat the Green Terror (0-1) on Saturday. Jason Fritz scored three goals for McDaniel.

Ursinus 14, Stevenson 11: Jack Scaliti tied at 11 for the visiting Mustangs (0-1) with 6:42 left to play, but the Bears (1-0) answered with a 3-0 run over the final 5:54 to win on Saturday. Cam Leydig finished with a game-high six goals for Stevenson.

Lynchburg 14, St. Mary’s 5: The visiting Hornets (2-0) took a 6-2 lead in the first quarter and beat the Seahawks (1-1) on Saturday. St. Mary’s travels to Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.

Division I women

No. 9 Loyola Maryland 12, No. 18 Johns Hopkins 10: Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) had a hat trick to lead the host Greyhounds (1-0) over the Blue Jays (1-1). Loyola outscored Hopkins, 6-3, in the second half. Maeve Barker had a game-high four goals for the Blue Jays.

Navy 15, Monmouth 9: Emily Messinese (Gerstell) scored four goals and Maggie DeFabio added three to lead the visiting Mids (2-1) over the Hawks (1-2) on Saturday. Navy travels to Villanova on Saturday.

American 15, UMBC 14: Annabelle Jackson (Maryvale) scored the game-winner with one second left in regulation to lift the visiting Eagles (1-1) over the Retrievers (2-1) on Saturday. Lauren Cremen (Manchester Valley) scored the tying goal for UMBC with 3:07 left to play. Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) had a game-high five goals for UMBC.

High Point 10, Mount St. Mary’s 8: The host Panthers (1-1) used a 4-1 run in the third quarter to extend their lead over the Mount (0-2) on Saturday. Dani Donoghue and Abby Osmeyer (Towson) each scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s.

No. 4 Syracuse 20, No. 2 Maryland 11: Meaghan Tyrrell had six goals and five assists to lead the host Orange (2-0) over the Terps (1-1) on Friday. Hannah Leubecker, Jordyn Lipkin and Libby May (Hereford) each had two goals for Maryland.

Towson 13, Georgetown 12: Mia Rehkemper (Mount de Sales) scored the eventual game-winner with less than six minutes to go and the visiting Tigers (2-0) held on to beat the Hoyas (1-1) on Wednesday. Gabby Garrett, Blair Pearre (McDonogh) and Milana Zizakovic each scored three goals for Towson.

UMBC 12, Bucknell 10: Claire Bockstie (Maryvale) and Katana Nelson each had a hat trick to lead the visiting Retrievers over the Bison on Wednesday.

No. 18 Johns Hopkins 17, Albany 10: Georgie Gorelick scored five goals to lead the host Blue Jays (1-0) past the Great Danes (0-1) in last Sunday’s season-opener. The game marked the debut of coach Tim McCormack.

Navy 15, East Carolina 14: Ava Yovino scored her fifth goal and broke the seventh tie with 1:59 left to play to lift the visiting Mids over the Pirates last Sunday.

Division III women

Salisbury 10, Catholic 5: Kaitlyn Hunsinger (Institute of Notre Dame) made nine saves and Emma Skoglund had three goals and an assist to lead the host Sea Gulls (2-0) over the Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday. Salisbury travels to Washington & Lee next Saturday.

St. Mary’s 18, Stockton 13: Hailey Betch (Severna Park) scored a game-high nine goals and Colin Horton added five to lead the host Seahawks (1-0) over the Ospreys (0-1) on Saturday.

McDaniel 15, Goucher 1: Emma Miller (Marriotts Ridge) scored four goals to lead the host Green Terror (1-0) over the Gophers (0-1) on Saturday. Katie Kebrich (Towson) scored Goucher’s lone goal.

Gettysburg 15, Stevenson 5: The visiting Bullets (1-0) opened with a 5-0 run and beat the Mustangs (0-2) on Saturday. Kara Yarusso scored twice for Stevenson.

Randolph-Macon 17, Hood 7: The visiting Yellow Jackets (1-0) took a 8-4 lead in the first half and beat the Blazers (0-1) on Saturday. Liz Connelly, Mackenzie Demaio and MacKenzi Wright each had a goal and an assist for Hood.