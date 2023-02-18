Open in App
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in a Red Jumpsuit, Stretchy Leggings and Colorful Asics Athletic Sneakers

By Amina Ayoud,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhqfZ_0ksGHpkd00

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a compilation of her workout routine in a video posted to her Instagram today. Set to Beyonce’s “Cuff It,” Ross worked up a sweat in a multitude of athletic wear and colorful Asics sneakers.

Ross was outfitted in typical workout attire. The first was a bright red jumpsuit worn underneath a light gray cropped top. The second saw the former model in a comfy black cropped tank top and matching high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric that offered the Ross comfort, aiding her in her workout. For both looks, Ross wore her dark brown tresses up in a no-fuss top bun, kept neatly out of her face.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

On her feet, the “Blackish” star laced up two different Asics sneakers. One was an all-black style with matching black laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were black. The other similar pair featured a more colorful silhouette in red, yellow and gray. Both sporty styles are much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Ross’ monochrome and colorful styles are a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Beyond pointed-toe boots the avid fashion collector and “Blackish” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more.

PHOTOS : Check out Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet fashion moments .

More from Footwear News
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Erykah Badu And Teyana Taylor Were A Fashionable Front Row Duo At The Thom Browne NYFW Show
New York City, NY13 days ago
Tracee Ellis Ross Serves Sharp Style in Red Trench Coat & Knee-High Boots for Spelman College’s ‘Courageous Conversations’
Atlanta, GA7 days ago
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Adorable Red-Carpet Debut
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
Phylicia Rashad walks gracefully in NYFW for Black designer
New York City, NY12 days ago
Kelly Rowland Brings Her A-Game Style in 5-Inch Heels to Clippers vs. Warriors Sidelines With Husband Tim Weatherspoon
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
Malia Obama Opts for Subtlety in Collared Shirt at Dion Lee’s Fall 2023 NYFW Afterparty
New York City, NY16 days ago
Serena Williams Holds Court in Velvet Bustier Dress & Sheer Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023
Pasadena, CA3 days ago
Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party
West Hollywood, CA25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy