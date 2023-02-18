Tracee Ellis Ross Works Up a Sweat in a Red Jumpsuit, Stretchy Leggings and Colorful Asics Athletic Sneakers

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a compilation of her workout routine in a video posted to her Instagram today. Set to Beyonce’s “Cuff It,” Ross worked up a sweat in a multitude of athletic wear and colorful Asics sneakers.

Ross was outfitted in typical workout attire. The first was a bright red jumpsuit worn underneath a light gray cropped top. The second saw the former model in a comfy black cropped tank top and matching high-waisted leggings made of a stretch fabric that offered the Ross comfort, aiding her in her workout. For both looks, Ross wore her dark brown tresses up in a no-fuss top bun, kept neatly out of her face.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.

On her feet, the “Blackish” star laced up two different Asics sneakers. One was an all-black style with matching black laces and mesh uppers. Even the soles, which were thick and likely made of rubber, were black. The other similar pair featured a more colorful silhouette in red, yellow and gray. Both sporty styles are much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Ross’ monochrome and colorful styles are a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Beyond pointed-toe boots the avid fashion collector and “Blackish” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands Chanel, Christopher John Rogers and more.

