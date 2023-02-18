Open in App
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tesla workers voice concern over treatment at Buffalo plant

By Aidan Joly,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXYmg_0ksGHBsv00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tesla workers at the Tesla South Buffalo Plant voiced their concerns publicly on Saturday, saying they are fed up with how they are being treated.

Tesla Workers United gathered on Saturday claiming that Tesla fired more than 40 workers because they attempted to unionize. They said that there are issues that led them to try to unionize, including no job security, toxic management styles that the workers say put them in fear of losing their jobs.

In addition, they say they have been concerned about safety policies during the recent snowstorms.

“So we decided to organize for obviously workplace conditions, better pay, since the beginning we were talking but it was really the snow day policy incited people and really upset people at the time,” said Will Hance, a data analyst.

The union committee says that the next step is gaining support within Tesla and getting more employees to sign union cards saying they want to hold an election.

Tesla put out a statement saying the workers weren’t fired because they tried to unionize, but because of poor performance.

You can watch the full press conference from Saturday below.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

