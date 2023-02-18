Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

'Meet Me at Dawn' debuts in Philly, represents queer love

By Sabrina Boyd Surka,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WyfM4_0ksGFL4H00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The American premiere of a queer love story from Scotland opened Friday at Inis Nua Theatre in Philadelphia.

“Meet Me at Dawn” is a new take on the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, with two women who are shipwrecked on a beach.

Sam Tower, director of the play, says, in this version, things turn upside down and go pretty sideways.

“And that's exciting to me as a director because there's danger involved,” she said. “There's mystery and there's a little bit of fantasy.”

She says the mystery plays out in a dream-like experience.

“Like a lucid dream – I know I'm dreaming, but I can't quite get out of the dream. I also can't quite control the dream, and I am attempting to, like, rage against the rules of the dream.”

She added the show is about emotions and relationships that everyone has, but they sometimes hit differently in the LGBTQ community.

“For me, as a director, one of the most important ways to represent queer love on stage is in a human and relatable way,” Tower said.

“We have discussed the concept of disenfranchised grief the way that grieving as a person in a queer relationship or in a queer family can feel different in a world that is not built to support us in the same way, as it is built to support a cis-heteronormative society.”

Hannah Gold, one of the two actors in the play, says she appreciates having a team of queer artists both on stage and behind the scenes.

As a queer person, as someone playing a queer person in a relationship, I think really … it's very, very powerful to be in a space where that is present and a foundation that we can build upon,” Gold said.

She added that, behind the fantasy, the story comes down to relatable, human emotions.

It all hinges upon how much two characters love each other,” she said. “And we really see how anger and sadness and grief and frustration all come out of deep, deep love. And I think that a lot of plays don't go for the jugular in that way.”

“Meet Me at Dawn” runs through March 5. Tickets can be purchased on their website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philly POPS elects new president, board chair
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
'Stars are aligning' for couple who share milestone moments with Philly sports history
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
PowerCorpsPHL restores environment, neighborhoods and young adults in Philly
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jason, Kylie Kelce celebrate birth of their third daughter
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Camden address recognized as place of significance in Martin Luther King’s life
Camden, NJ1 day ago
New Philly Walk of Fame honorees to include musicians, producers, DJs — and a mayor
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Neighbors, protesters say North Philly woman is illegally being evicted
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
This weekend in Philly: 100 years of Disney, brewery trolley tours and more
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Mile by mile, fallen Temple Officer Fitzgerald’s running club will honor him
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Music strengthens Ukrainian students in Philly one year since invasion
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Joseph Scott Jr.: Changing the game with care and compassion for his fellow man
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Response team to examine dead dolphin found ashore in Avalon
Avalon, NJ18 hours ago
Philly Group Violence Intervention program succeeds at reducing shootings where it's used: Study
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Man wanted for cutting fiber optic lines, causing Comcast outage on Super Bowl Sunday
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Adapting to life in refuge, Ukrainian professor stays present for students scattered by war
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Penn puppy graduates are helping local communities
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Children’s advocates call on Philly mayoral candidates to address education, safety issues
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Tears, pride and hope mark Ukrainian-American gathering in Jenkintown
Jenkintown, PA4 days ago
Ground breaks on gene therapy innovation hub in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Woman dies in West Philly nursing home fire
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia teens, charged in beating death of 73-year-old, return to jail
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Thousands attend emotional farewell for slain Temple Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
‘We are scared’: Temple students hold protest, say university fails to protect them from crime
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Suspects wanted for wounding toddler, mother and 5 teens near Philadelphia school
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philly man confirmed dead after Sea Isle City balcony collapse
Sea Isle City, NJ4 days ago
Hundreds line up to gather, mourn loss of Temple Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Philadelphia police arrest suspect following vandalism at West Oak Lane mosque
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Parents group blames admissions lottery for Masterman's falling academic performance
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Funeral arrangements for Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
8-year-old hospitalized after hanging by neck at indoor KOP park
King Of Prussia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy