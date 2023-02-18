Open in App
Georgetown County, SC
Hunters find skeletal remains of man, woman in shallow grave, Georgetown County deputies say

10 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Skeletal remains of a man and woman were found in a shallow grave Saturday.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were first discovered by hunters in a wooded area off Whitmire Road in the Choppee community.

The sheriff’s office later said the remains belonged to a male and female.

Georgetown Country Coroner Chase Ridgeway said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

“An autopsy on both victims will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death,” said Coroner Ridgeway.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

