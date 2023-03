ocolly.com

Points taken: Horned Frogs flip script, dominate OSU in paint By Sam Hutchens, Staff Reporter, @Sam_Hutchens_, 10 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas — With 19:21 in the first half, senior OSU forward Kalib Boone put his back to the basket, wove into position across ...