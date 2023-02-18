Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Kevin Love's Viral Tweet After Getting Bought Out Of His Contract

By Ben Stinar,

10 days ago

Kevin Love sent out a tweet after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have an interest in signing him.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced that they have agreed to a contract buyout with five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love.

The 2016 NBA Champion was in his ninth season with the franchise and will go down as one of the best players in team history.

He is now a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

Love sent out a tweet thanking the fans of Cleveland, and his post had over 41,000 likes (and 1.7 million impressions) in less than six hours.

With the Cavs, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row from 2015-18 (and they won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors in Game 7).

Over 489 regular season games, he averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest (while shooting 37.6% from the three-point range).

He is currently in the middle of a down season averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest (on 35.4% shooting from the three-point range).

That said, he will still be one of the most coveted free agents on the market, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers have an interest in signing him.

Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout. The Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision."

Right now, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-23 record.

Love had fallen out of the rotation and hasn't played since January.

