NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Greg Van Alst wins Brandt 200; Frankie Muniz 11th at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH — An emotional Greg Van Alst had to ask the question.

“Is this real?” he said to open the post-race news conference. “... This place just has a magical feel.”

A 41-year-old fence builder and short-track racer, Van Alst got to experience the magic of Daytona International Speedway Saturday. He made a move on the final lap to win the Brandt 200 and claim his first career victory in the ARCA Series. Sitting in second, he overtook leader Jason White on the outside with a push from Connor Mosack in Turn 3.

“Guys like me aren’t supposed to do this,” Van Alst said.

Mosack, who sat on the pole, Sean Corr, Lavar Scott and Mandy Chick rounded out the top five.

Frankie Muniz, a 37-year-old actor competing in his first ARCA event, slotted 11th. He reached as high as fifth in the final 20 laps before having to pit with front-end damage.

Van Alst and Mosack began the final lap in second and fifth, respectively. After Mosack sped from fifth to third, he pushed Van Alst and himself past White to solidify the top two.

“I had to watch the replay because I didn’t know what happened,” said Van Alst who qualified seventh earlier this week. “I was so focused, it just happened. I knew if I pushed (White) and just locked with him, I was either going to wreck him or just keep the train going.”

Van Alst, a native of Anderson, Indiana, ran three ARCA races in 2002 but quit soon after because he lacked the funds. Nearly 20 years went by before his next series appearance.

“I sold all of my racing stuff and didn’t know if I’d ever race again,” Van Alst said.

His fence-building business now comprises 75% of his racing budget.

Van Alst spent a decade driving late models and rejoined ARCA two years ago as the owner and driver of the No. 35 car for his own Greg Van Alst Motorsports. His team is full of volunteers.

“Everything I’ve done is to race,” he said.

Now, he’s a winner at Daytona.

Van Alst and the rest of the 39-driver field dealt with two red flags and multiple yellow flags due to wrecks. Only 28 cars crossed the finish line in a race that took an hour and 59 minutes.

Van Alst sat among the leaders for much of 80 laps and waved the checkered flag in the end.

At the ensuing 15-minute news conference, he thanked his family and his team. He reflected on his journey. Even he seemed shocked by it.

As he stepped off the stage, he uttered one last expression, the answer to his “Is this real?” question hitting him again.

“Holy cow.”