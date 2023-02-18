Open in App
Wisconsin State
WFRV Local 5

Can I legally carry a knife in Wisconsin?

By Mike Smith,

10 days ago

WISCONSIN (NEXSTAR) – When it comes to utility, knives can be used for a variety of things. But is it even legal to carry a knife in Wisconsin?

Many states in the U.S. have certain restrictions on carrying knives, some of which concern the length of the blade, or where and how they can be carried.

What do Wisconsin restrictions on carrying knives look like?

The law clearly states Wisconsin residents can conceal and carry knives, regardless of blade length. Despite this, it is still illegal to carry a knife into a school or publicly owned building.

However, if you’re prohibited from carrying firearms, and are caught carrying a knife in any capacity, you could face up to nine months in jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or both.

According to law firm Grieve Law , Wisconsinites were not always allowed to carry knives. When Governor Scott Walker signed Assembly Bill 142 into law on Feb. 6, 2016, this removed the restrictions on concealed carrying of all knives, including switchblades, which had been previously criminalized.

Is there an age restriction on carrying knives in Wisconsin?

It is illegal for a minor to possess a weapon or have a weapon transferred to him or her by an adult. Although knives can be owned by minors, weapons can’t, and since Wisconsin law does not clarify when a knife becomes a weapon, it is a bit unclear.

In other words, Wisconsinites are generally not restricted from carrying knives so long as they are concealed. Not all states share that freedom.

For example, Illinois law restricts certain blades , like switchblades or automatic blades, from being owned, manufactured, or sold, but other knives are legal to conceal carry, so long as the blade does not exceed three inches.

