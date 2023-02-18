Soros Predicts Trump Will Lose to DeSantis And Run as Third-Party Candidate

George Soros is not going to fix his already low rating among conservatives.

They see him behind all the dysfunctional things and have made him the symbol and the face of the threats to their values.

Soros is also the subject of many right-wing conspiracy theories: these theories paint him as the face of a global elite that wants to control the world.

Most of these theories are fueled by the fact that the legendary investor is a big donor to the Democratic Party and through his Open Societies Foundations helps many non-governmental organizations around the world.

Open Society Foundations (OSF) funds many progressive causes and NGOs worldwide. OSF, a network of entities with interconnected operations across the globe, has set itself the goal of promoting democracy, human rights and press freedom. It's one of the world's richest foundations, along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which allots billions to promote public health and development.

'Pitiful Figure'

Soros rarely responds to conspiracy theorists, a silence that fuels yet more new theories. The billionaire just gave them new material. Soros thinks that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the next GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

He predicts his victory in the primaries against Donald Trump.

"My hope for 2024 is that Trump and Governor DeSantis of Florida will slug it out for the Republican nomination," Soros said during a speech at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16.

"Trump has turned into a pitiful figure continually bemoaning his loss in 2020. Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves. DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless and ambitious. He is likely to be the Republican candidate."

But for all that, Soros does not see the former president giving up. He expects, if his hypothesis or scenario holds true, Trump to run as a third party candidate, which would be a disaster for conservatives because the real estate magnate will, said Soros, attack DeSantis.

"This could induce Trump, whose narcissism has turned into a disease, to run as a third-party candidate," the billionaire said.

These attacks by Trump will weaken DeSantis, divide the Republican camp and give victory to the Democratic candidate whose name Soros does not give.

"This would lead to a Democratic landslide and force the Republican party to reform itself. But perhaps I may be just a little bit biased," the legendary investor concluded.

Former president Trump declared his candidacy for the Republican primary on Nov. 15. Many political commentators believe that DeSantis, currently favored by major donors to the party, will run and be his main rival.

'The Kiss of Death'

Unsurprisingly, these comments by Soros are inflaming right-wing circles where Soros is hated. Many conservative commentators see it as support for DeSantis -- which sounds more like a kiss of death than a blessing -- and attacks on Trump. The Trump supporter base known as MAGA was quick to label them an endorsement for DeSantis.

"BREAKING: George Soros endorses DeSantis," one Twitter user posted.

"So Soros endorsed DeSantis? What?" commented another Twitter user.

"The Kiss of Death - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros (VIDEO)," commented, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake.

Trump has already started attacking DeSantis.

The former president on Feb. 8 accused DeSantis of partying with underage high school girls in a post on his social network Truth Social. The post is accompanied by a photo of a message from Dong-chan Lee, a self-proclaimed "old conservative" and Trump supporter who allegedly took a photo of DeSantis at a party with three underage girls.

The photo shows what looks like DeSantis at a party with the girls. It was first shared by The Hill reporter in 2021, showing the girl's faces blurred while holding a beer. DeSantis was 23 and part of the staff of Darlington, a private boarding school in Rome, Ga., in 2001 when the photo was allegedly taken.

Trump is also trying to find monikers for DeSantis, according to the press. He has tried "Shutdown Ron,” a reference to restrictions the governor put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times.

The former president on Feb. 18 said he wouldn't use the nickname "Meatball Ron” to describe DeSantis because it would be “inappropriate." The nickname refers to DeSantis' physique and his Italian heritage.