Memphis police officer dies two weeks after he was shot in library branch

The Memphis police officer who was shot in a Memphis Public Library branch in early February died Saturday, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement, Lucas Finton reports.

Officer Geoffrey Redd, 49, who spent 15 years with the department, was responding to an "individual suspected of trespassing" at a business in the 5100 block of Poplar on Feb. 2, according to Keli McAlister, a public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Redd was taken to Regional One Hospital in "extremely critical condition," MPD said at the time.

"Despite the best efforts by those at Regional One, Officer Redd succumbed to his injuries," MPD said Saturday.

Nike on Friday announced its 2023 Black Community Commitment Grantees, which include nine Memphis-based organizations, Omer Yusuf reports in this story.

The grants are going to Memphis-based Schoolseed Foundation, Just City, Knowledge Quest, Kudzukian Media Group, New Ballet Ensemble, Pure Youth Athletics, Memphis Shelby Police Activities League, STS Enterprise and The Consortium Memphis Music Town.

The nine Memphis organizations are part of Nike’s $2.4 million city-specific investments across 43 grantees. Nike selected grantees that were focused on education innovation, economic empowerment and social justice.

Feeling nostalgic about a Memphis business you miss? In this story for subscribers, John Beifuss highlights 10 stores, shops, shoppes and other retail establishments — some hugely successful, some more like labors of love — worth remembering.

Memphis bakery owner Rachel Mullen is known for her intricate piping work and the vibrant colored treats she makes at her Downtown bakery, Primas Bakery + Boutique.

Soon, she will show the country her talents, Jennifer Chandler reports.

Mullen is one of eight competitors on the new season of Food Network’s "Spring Baking Championship: Easter." The six-episode show premieres at 9 p.m. CST March 6 on both Food Network and discovery+.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. didn't hesitate on his first shot attempt in the Jordan Rising Stars game at Vivint Arena, a quick 3-point shot that went in and showed off his feathery touch, Evan Barnes reports. in this story.

It was a smooth introduction for Lofton, who started Friday's game in Salt Lake City during the NBA's All-Star Weekend with Team Jason featuring some of the best from the G-League. Although Team Jason, coached by Jason Terry, lost 40-32, Lofton had no problem finding his shot.

Ja Morant's second All-Star trip promises to be better than last year now that Nike is pushing him as its newest signature shoe superstar. It's already off to a good start, Evan reports in this story.

On Friday, Nike gifted the Memphis Grizzlies guard with a custom diamond pendant from Icebox Diamonds and Watches, a jewelry store based in Atlanta. The pendant is shaped with Ja's custom triangle-shaped logo from Nike that was unveiled with his 'Ja 1' signature shoe on Christmas Day.

