Woman Abducted By Golf Cart Driver In Philadelphia: Police

A massive search was under way Saturday evening, Feb. 18 in Philadelphia after a woman was abducted at gunpoint by a man in a golf cart, authorities said.

The man operating a maroon and black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 two seat style golf cart pulled up to a location on the 2500 block of Aramingto Avenue, opened the driver's side door and fired a shot onto the asphalt parking lot of the WSFS bank around 6:40 a.m., city police said.

He then travelled across Aramingo Avenue, where a witness says he pulled up on the curb near Wawa/Applebee’s, got out of the golf cart, pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the female victim, and then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart.

The victim was described as a white woman in her late 20s to early 30s, wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, black jeans with a white design on the left leg, carrying a black bag.

The man was described as being around six feet tall with ripped blue jeans, a brown plaid smock shirt, and a green beanie style hat.

The offender then fled in the golf cart from Aramingo going westbound on Cumberland Street. Police arrived on location soon after. Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911.

