Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Woman Abducted By Golf Cart Driver In Philadelphia: Police

By Cecilia Levine,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRxuz_0ksG8Baz00
A massive search was under way Saturday evening, Feb. 18 in Philadelphia after a woman was abducted at gunpoint by a man in a golf cart, authorities said. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A massive search was under way Saturday evening, Feb. 18 in Philadelphia after a woman was abducted at gunpoint by a man in a golf cart, authorities said.

The man operating a maroon and black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 two seat style golf cart pulled up to a location on the 2500 block of Aramingto Avenue, opened the driver's side door and fired a shot onto the asphalt parking lot of the WSFS bank around 6:40 a.m., city police said.

He then travelled across Aramingo Avenue, where a witness says he pulled up on the curb near Wawa/Applebee’s, got out of the golf cart, pulled out a firearm, pointed it at the female victim, and then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart.

The victim was described as a white woman in her late 20s to early 30s, wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, black jeans with a white design on the left leg, carrying a black bag.

The man was described as being around six feet tall with ripped blue jeans, a brown plaid smock shirt, and a green beanie style hat.

The offender then fled in the golf cart from Aramingo going westbound on Cumberland Street. Police arrived on location soon after. Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philly Mosque Vandal Arrested, Charged
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Philly's Super Bowl Sunday Outages Were Caused By Cord-Cutting Vandal: Cops
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Details Released On Man, 39, Struck By Amtrak Train That Caused Major Delays
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hit-Run Driver Fled On Foot, Last Seen In Allentown: Police
Allentown, PA18 hours ago
Man Smears Blood On Victims' Home On Pleasure Road: Manheim Twp. Police
Columbia, PA1 hour ago
Man Rams Victim With Car, Fires Gun At Him During Argument: Somerset Prosecutor
Somerset, PA1 hour ago
Arsonist Set Fire To West Chester Building With People Inside, Police Say
West Chester, PA54 minutes ago
Suspect Charged With 2016 Killing Of Berks Biker
Pottstown, PA21 hours ago
Police ID Driver, 69, Killed In South Brunswick Crash
Howell, NJ19 hours ago
Berks Driver Robbed And Kidnapped, Suspect At Large: Police
Colebrookdale Township, PA1 day ago
Seal Stops Traffic On Route 35
Brick, NJ3 hours ago
Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Bucks County Crash
Ewing Township, NJ22 hours ago
Pickup Driver Killed In Carneys Point Crash
Carneys Point Township, NJ19 hours ago
NC Man Vowed To 'Shoot Everybody' At PA Middle School With 'Satan Club': DA
Hellertown, PA17 hours ago
Student Struck By Car In Hawaii Will Return Home To NJ In Medical Chopper
Maple Shade Township, NJ22 hours ago
Man Struck Dead By Family Member In Somerset County: Prosecutor
Hillsborough Township, NJ1 day ago
Pair Critically Hurt In Route 1 Central Jersey U-Turn Crash
Edison, NJ2 days ago
Crack Cocaine Recovered In Atlantic City Sting
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Man Critically Injured In Daytime Shooting In Central Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Pedestrian Struck By Amtrak Train In NJ Halts Service Between Philadelphia, NYC (DEVELOPING)
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Chicken Waste Spill Causes HazMat Situation Along Route 55
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
Pedestrian Struck By Amtrak Train Near Trenton (DEVELOPING)
Trenton, NJ16 hours ago
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
Pennington, NJ1 day ago
Ocean City Mayor Opposes $150M Luxury Beachfront Resort Proposed By His Own Business Partner
Ocean City, NJ22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy