Oklahoma Lands Transfer Tight End

Josh Fanuiel has begun workouts at OU after transferring from Division II Cameron University in Lawton, where he played basketball for the Aggies.

Oklahoma has added a transfer tight end to the roster — one with an interesting path to Norman.

Joshua Fanuiel, originally from Missouri City, TX, last competed in college basketball at Division II Cameron University in nearby Lawton, OK.

Fanuiel on Saturday posted photos of himself in an OU uniform as well as going through workouts in Norman wearing an OU T-shirt. He later confirmed to AllSooners that he had transferred to OU.

He lists himself as "Tight End at the University of Oklahoma' on his Twitter bio.

Listed as a 6-foot-5 and 215-pound freshman on the 2021-22 Cameron roster (he appears bigger than that now, according to photos on his Twitter timeline), it was reported on Feb. 2 that he had entered the transfer portal.

Fanuiel averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field at in high school. Last year at Cameron, he scored in double figures four times.

Fanuiel’s Hudl page from high school includes only basketball highlights, but he told AllSooners he played football up until his sophomore year before focusing on basketball.

It’s expected that Fanuiel will be a preferred walk-on at OU.

He told AllSooners he will be eligible to play for the Sooners in 2023.

According to his bio at Cameron, Fanuiel was a McDonald's All-America nominee, 2019-2020 first-team All-District, 2019-20 offensive MVP, and ranked in the RCS Sports top-60 players in Houston. He was also named to the Class 6A All-Region 3 team as he helped lead Elkins on a deep playoff run.