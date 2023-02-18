Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Bayfront Maritime Center looking for volunteers to help serve community

By Jade Burns,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn6kv_0ksG3ZiE00

After a few difficult years, one local non-profit is setting sail into the future and looking for new community members.

Saturday, the Bayfront Maritime Center opened up the building to invite people who are interested in being volunteers for their organization.

Popular fundraiser returns to Bayfront Maritime Center

The center is hoping to grow their volunteer community.

The Bayfront Maritime Center was formed in 1998 and has been providing maritime education at the Bayfront for the last 20 years.

Loving Giving Local: Bayfront Maritime Center

The waterfront manager explained that there are different ways to be a part of the organization such a helping out with events and boat maintenance.

“I think volunteers are the heart of any organization, especially a non-profit that serves the community. So by bringing them in we’ll be able to do a lot more than we could do without any volunteers,” said Chris Cusson, Waterfront Manager for the Bayfront Maritime Center.

For more information on the center, check out their website here , or contact Chris Cusson at Operations@BayfrontCenter.Org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Erie, PA newsLocal Erie, PA
Barbershop celebrated as a place for community gathering, involvement
Erie, PA17 hours ago
More ‘placemaking murals’ making their way to Erie community in 2023
Erie, PA1 day ago
Millcreek Parks and Rec. announces 2023 spring programs
Millcreek Township, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bicentennial Tower lights up for National Eating Disorder Week
Erie, PA1 day ago
City of Erie looking for new planning director
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie firefighter passes away due to occupational cancer
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie Zoo opens for season March 1
Erie, PA19 hours ago
Coffee brewers and enjoyers gather at Bayfront Convention Center for Erie’s Best Coffee
Erie, PA2 days ago
Tyler Titus announces bid for Erie City Council
Erie, PA13 hours ago
Pa. SNAP benefits ending March 1; assistance options that can help
Erie, PA18 hours ago
New vacant property registration ordinance to impact Erie neighborhoods
Erie, PA1 day ago
PSP relocate disabled homeless man to Ashtabula
Ashtabula, OH1 day ago
Collegiate Academy renovations moving at swift pace, officials say
Erie, PA1 day ago
Rita’s Italian Ice among several seasonal Erie businesses set to open soon for the year
Erie, PA2 days ago
Delta Sonic pulls vacuums for now
Erie, PA1 day ago
UPDATE: PSP locates Glade Twp. man
Warren, PA1 day ago
Michael Keys announces reelection campaign for Erie City Council
Erie, PA19 hours ago
Man, 50, in ‘critical but stable condition’ after Monday shooting on Erie’s west side
Erie, PA23 hours ago
One hospitalized after shooting at West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue
Erie, PA1 day ago
Two people hospitalized after shots fired along Plum Street
Erie, PA12 hours ago
Corry man struck by vehicle on West Lake Road Saturday pronounced dead
Corry, PA2 days ago
Erie man sentenced to prison for October 2021 fatal shooting
Erie, PA19 hours ago
Erie Otters sport, raffle off Black History Month-inspired jerseys
Erie, PA12 hours ago
Conneautville man faces attempted homicide charge after shooting
Conneautville, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy