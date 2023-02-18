Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Kevin Love might be South Beach-bound after buyout with Cavs

By Mike Santa Barbara,

10 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After agreeing to a buyout of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, veteran Kevin Love is free to choose his next destination.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat have emerged as the "front runner" for Love, but the former first-round pick also plans to speak with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the surface, the Heat have more to offer than the Sixers. Miami has $3.2 million available to pay Love, while the Sixers can only offer the league minimum salary of $600K. Also, if Love goes to the Heat, he'll likely have a more significant role than he would in Philly. The Sixers are in dire need of a backup big, something Love can't do at this stage of his career, certainly not in the postseason, where the Sixers would need him most.

Love has spent nine seasons with the Cavaliers, so walking away is bittersweet. On Saturday, Love took to social media to essentially say goodbye.

"I'll have more to say soon but wanted to get this off my chest," Love Tweeted. "To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I f------ LOVE you... and always will. Thank you for everything."

The Cavaliers organization responded in kind to Love's comments while also announcing that the team would retire Love's No. 0 sometime soon.

"Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances, and an NBA Championship in 2016," Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said. "Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. We thank Kevin for his impact and wish him nothing but the best, knowing that he has solidified his place in the hearts of Cavaliers fans and this organization forever."

Love played sparingly for the Cavaliers this season, posting 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 20 minutes a game. The 34-year-old ends his time with the Cavaliers having played in 489 career games, averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

