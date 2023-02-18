Open in App
Daviess County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Animal shelter promotes ‘Dog’s Day Out’ in Daviess County

By Aaron Chatman,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAtrR_0ksG1BqS00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the dog days of summer are still months away, now is your chance to spend time with dogs waiting for their forever home.

Daviess County Animal Care & Control is promoting their new “Dog’s Days Out” initiative, which would allow approved volunteers to spend the day with a shelter pet and share their story on social media.

American Kennel Club: The most common names for dogs in 2022

“Take them to the park, your backyard, for a drive, a treat, a long walk…adventure awaits,” says a spokesperson online.

To get started, click here and fill out a volunteer application to be paired with an approved dog.

