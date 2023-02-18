Animal shelter promotes ‘Dog’s Day Out’ in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the dog days of summer are still months away, now is your chance to spend time with dogs waiting for their forever home.
Daviess County Animal Care & Control is promoting their new “Dog’s Days Out” initiative, which would allow approved volunteers to spend the day with a shelter pet and share their story on social media. American Kennel Club: The most common names for dogs in 2022
“Take them to the park, your backyard, for a drive, a treat, a long walk…adventure awaits,” says a spokesperson online.
To get started, click here and fill out a volunteer application to be paired with an approved dog. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0