Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spectacular Sunday!

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. A breezy south winds 10-20 mph will raise temperatures into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.
MONDAY: Presidents day will be beautiful. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy again with a south wind 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be a boundary over southern Arkansas that could set off a few thunderstorms. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: For the third week in a row, we will have a threat of severe weather on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has central and southern Arkansas under a slight risk for damaging thunderstorms.
