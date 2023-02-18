Open in App
Arkansas State
KARK 4 News

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spectacular Sunday!

By Alex Libby,

10 days ago

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. A breezy south winds 10-20 mph will raise temperatures into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

MONDAY: Presidents day will be beautiful. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy again with a south wind 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be a boundary over southern Arkansas that could set off a few thunderstorms. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: For the third week in a row, we will have a threat of severe weather on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has central and southern Arkansas under a slight risk for damaging thunderstorms.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

