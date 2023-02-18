Stranger Things' David Harbour Shares Support for Co-Star Noah Schnapp

Last month, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out as gay on TikTok. The 18-year-old actor is best known for playing Will Byers on the hit Netflix series, and his character was also confirmed to be gay last year . When Schnapp's video hit the Internet, many people showed their support for the actor. In a recent interview with E! News , Schnapp's Stranger Things co-star David Harbour (Jim Hopper) also shared some kind words for his co-star.

"I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out," Harnour said of Schnapp's announcement. "That was terrific."

Schnapp first played Will Byers when he was only 10, and he's since appeared in Hubie Halloween on the platform. Believe it or not, Schnapp was working in Hollywood even before the iconic horror series began in 2016. The young actor was previously seen in Bridge of Spies as well as voicing Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie.

"I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought," Schnapp's said in his coming out video. The video itself reads "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

How Will Stranger Things End?

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is coming in 2024. Series creators, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap . "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things may be coming to an end next year, but the series is also expected to get some spinoffs.