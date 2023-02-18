Open in App
Durham, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils reveal starters at Syracuse

By Matt Giles,

10 days ago

The Duke basketball program looks to notch its 700th all-time ACC regular-season win when the unranked Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) square off against the unranked Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) at JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

A win would propel Duke into a tie with NC State at No. 5 in the conference standings. But a loss could leave the team with a "bubble" tag in the NCAA Tournament discussion.

Prior to the matchup, which is expected to draw the largest on-campus crowd for a college basketball game this season, the official Duke basketball stats broadcast reported head coach Jon Scheyer's starting five for the outing:

  • Junior guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Duke is 11-3 in games this bunch has started.

The Blue Devils, winners of seven straight in the series against the Orange, are coming off Tuesday night's 68-64 home victory over unranked Notre Dame, a much-needed positive following two straight losses on the road, where the Duke basketball squad is 2-6 this season.

Meanwhile, Syracuse enters the bout on a three-game win streak, including Tuesday night's 75-72 home victory over No. 23 NC State.

After the game against the Orange, the Blue Devils (13-0 at home) have only one day off before hosting the unranked Louisville Cardinals at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

