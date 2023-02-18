Open in App
Cleveland, OH
New York Post

Favorite emerges to sign Kevin Love after buyout with Cavaliers

By Bridget Reilly,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojIVY_0ksFzJIy00

Kevin Love was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and already has many teams vying for his attention, but the Miami Heat have reportedly emerged as the top contender.

Per The Athletic, Kevin Love was nearing a buyout with the Cavs on Wednesday , whom he has been with for the last nine years. He is the last piece of the Big 3 including LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to leave Cleveland after the franchise’s NBA title in 2016.

The Heat have been eager to pounce for the veteran forward, but Love will also talk with the Philadelphia 76ers, per ESPN . However, The Athletic reported the Heat’s offer of a “defined role” and team’s “playoff positioning” place them as the favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7q7s_0ksFzJIy00
Kevin Love is looking for a new team to join after a contract buyout with the Cavaliers.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXUXD_0ksFzJIy00
Kevin Love with his wife at a wedding in August of 2022.
Instagram/@kevinlove

For the hot-and-cold Heat, who sit at seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the 34-year-old Love offers a veteran presence along with solid passing ability and shooting from deep.

Love suffered a thumb injury early on in the season. He averaged 8.5 points in 20 minutes per game.

