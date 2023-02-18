Megyn Kelly Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have 'Jumped The Shark' After 'South Park' Parodied The Royal Couple

mega

South Park released a new episode targeting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle , mocking the royal couple for their decision to leave England for a career in showbiz and politics.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly referred to this as the tipping point for the couple, saying that they simply "won't recover" after getting ridiculed by the Comedy Central cartoon.

As Radar previously reported, it's been rumored Markle has been eyeing running for various political offices in recent months, ever since reports of her forging connections with Democratic leaders began to circulate.

In an interview with Closer magazine, journalist Tom Bower said that "The prospect of Meghan running for president is possible and I’d even say likely."

But according to Kelly, that may no longer be an option. The former news anchor covered the recent episode from Matt Stone and Trey Parker on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show , on Friday, February 17.

"I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark, they are not beloved and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed," Kelly told her audience. "That’s not happening. When ' South Park ' turns on you, there’s no recovering."

Ironically, Kelly, as well as several other hosts from Fox News, have been regularly ridiculed by South Park and its creators.

Several other celebrities and public figures over the years have called the Comedy Central cartoon a career ender, with some going as far as to sue the network for defamation. Others have embraced the cartoon's crude humor towards them as a badge of honor, with some celebrities even appearing on the show after being the butt of the joke in previous seasons.

The episode in question depicts the royal couple — without specifically calling them out by name — moving to a fictional town for privacy. Later in the episode, Harry's stand-in character releases a book titled Waaagh , clearly parodying the royal's actual book, Spare . The animated couple then boards a private jet to go on a "Worldwide Privacy Tour."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to publicly react to the episode which aired less than a week ago.

