How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball Against Ohio State on Sunday

No. 3 Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) returns home for a game against Ohio State (11-15, 3-12) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Mackey Arena. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Holding a one-game lead atop the Big Ten standings, Purdue basketball (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) finishes the regular season playing inside Mackey Arena for three of its last four games.

The stretch starts when the team welcomes Ohio State (11-15, 3-12) on Sunday, which is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

The Boilermakers escaped Columbus, Ohio, with a 71-69 victory over the Buckeyes at Value City arena on Jan. 5 on a game-winning 3-pointer by freshman guard Fletcher Loyer. Since the first meeting between the two teams, Ohio State has been in a downward spiral, losing 12 of its last 13 games.

"You have to understand they have really good players, they have a really good coach and they're going to come out fighting," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We have to be ready. They've played in a lot of really close games that haven't went their way.

"Obviously, they've had a couple that's gotten away from them. Just having a focus. And you would think no matter who you would play, after us losing three out of four, that we would be on edge also."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game, including tipoff time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup:

How to watch No. 3 Purdue vs. Ohio State

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) and Ohio State Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12)

What: The second matchup of the season for the Boilermakers against the Buckeyes.

When: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: CBS

TV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Radio: Purdue Sports Network | wazy.com (online), Satellite: Ch. 108 or 195 (SiriusXM), Ch. 957 (SXM App)

Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell, Wes Scott

AP poll: Purdue fell to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll following its loss to Northwestern on the road. Ohio State is unranked.

KenPom rankings: Purdue is No. 6 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday. Ohio State is ranked No. 60 overall out of 363 teams.

Last season's records: Purdue was 29-8 overall, including a 14-6 mark in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the team defeated Yale and Texas before losing to Saint Peter's 67-64 in the Sweet 16. Ohio State went 20-12 overall and 12-8 in the conference before winning in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team lost to Villanova in the second round.

Series history: Purdue and Ohio State are tied in the all-time series at 92-92. The Buckeyes are the only Big Ten team that the Boilermakers do not have a winning record against.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 22.0 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 2.3 bpg, 62.3 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 12.0 ppg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 rpg, 33.6 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 10.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 41.6 3-point FG pct

Ohio State Buckeyes

F Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.2 3-point FG pct

F Justice Sueing: 12.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.3 FG pct

F Zed Key: 10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg, 54.7 FG pct

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 407-196 overall record with the program, including a 206-119 mark in the Big Ten. With a 73-55 win over Nebraska on Jan. 13, Painter became just the fifth coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State: Holtmann is in his sixth season at the helm for the Buckeyes and has posted a 118-71 overall record with the program. His previous head coaching stops include three years at Gardner-Webb and another three at Butler before taking the Ohio State job ahead of the 2017-18 season.

-----

-----

