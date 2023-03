papreplive.com

Chamberlain punctuates Malvern’s first-ever team title at Prep states By Nate Heckenberger, 10 days ago

By Nate Heckenberger, 10 days ago

MERCERSBURG >> After a day of building momentum, Malvern Prep’s proverbial cork popped in one thrilling turn of events in the 165-pound final at the ...