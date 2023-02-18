Truck Pulling St. Louis CITY SC Float Catches Fire at Mardi Gras Parade

Today's Mardis Gras parade took a turn for the unexpected when the truck pulling the St. Louis City SC float suddenly caught fire. According to KMOV
, the truck caught fire around noon, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Shenandoah Avenue.
Photos of the incident show fire crews at the scene, dousing the truck.
Approximately 20 people were on the float at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Video of the incident was posted to Twitter by @RealSTLChatter.
