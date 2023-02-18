Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Truck Pulling St. Louis CITY SC Float Catches Fire at Mardi Gras Parade

By Ryan Krull,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyGDf_0ksFvRY400
The truck towing the St. Louis City SC float caught fire today at the Soulard Mardis Gras parade.

Today's Mardis Gras parade took a turn for the unexpected when the truck pulling the St. Louis City SC float suddenly caught fire.

According to KMOV , the truck caught fire around noon, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Shenandoah Avenue.

Photos of the incident show fire crews at the scene, dousing the truck.


Approximately 20 people were on the float at the time, but no injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2wSQ_0ksFvRY400
Video of the incident was posted to Twitter by @RealSTLChatter.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShkQG_0ksFvRY400
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

