A video sent to News 12 New Jersey on Saturday shows three dead dolphins near the shore of Sandy Hook Bay.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was on the scene investigating. They had no comment about what could have caused their deaths.

They did confirm that the dolphins were all male and taken to a lab in Trenton where tests should begin on Tuesday.

The dolphin deaths come amid a scourge of whales that have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey.

Credit: Mathew Renk Photography