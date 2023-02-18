Open in App
Kevin Durant Says Brandon Ingram Is The Player That Reminds Him The Most Of Himself

By Lee Tran,

10 days ago

Kevin Durant thinks Brandon Ingram is the player most similar to him.

Kevin Durant is one of the most unique players in NBA history, as he is a 7-foot wing that can create his own shoot and score over the majority of defenders. Even at this stage of his career, he is still an elite scorer, and Kevin Durant is currently averaging 29.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 5.3 APG.

Even though he is a one-of-one talent, there are some players who have some elements of Kevin Durant's playstyle. Recently, Kevin Durant revealed that he considers Brandon Ingram to be the player that is the most similar to him in the game today.

I wouldn't call Brandon Ingram young no more. But I feel like we got the same body types and we score from the areas of the floor. I'd say him.

Brandon Ingram is a player that excels from the midrange area and has length, and it is easy to see why Kevin Durant picked him as the player he sees himself the most in. Though Brandon Ingram still has some ways to go before he gets to Kevin Durant's level, he is definitely a solid All-Star-level player that is highly impactful for his team.

Other People Also See The Similarities Between Kevin Durant And Brandon Ingram

There are also other people who have commented on the similarities between Brandon Ingram and Kevin Durant. Previously, Brian Windhorst noted that Ingram is the "closest thing" he's seen to Durant , noting that the young star is "unguardable at times".

"Brandon Ingram is the closest thing I've seen to Kevin Durant. He's unguardable at times man, when he's got it going, he's unguardable."

It is clear that a lot of people have a high opinion of Brandon Ingram in the league, and hopefully, we see the star back in the playoffs this year. He had a fantastic showing against the Phoenix Suns in the first round last year, and will likely be looking to build on that performance this year.

The New Orleans Pelicans will rely a lot on Brandon Ingram down the stretch, especially with the recent update on Zion Williamson's injury . Though the Pelicans have slid down the rankings in recent weeks, they are still a tough team from a talent standpoint when they are completely healthy. Hopefully, we see them get fully healthy ahead of the playoffs, and they are definitely a dangerous team for any top-tier seed to face in the postseason.

