RICHLAND, NJ - Barnegat High School competed in today's District 32 wrestling championship. Three Barnegat wrestlers placed in the competition.

Barnegat's Anthony Ryan came in third place in the 144 lb. division.

Barnegat's Trey DeMeo came in fourth place in the 126 lb. division.

Barnegat's Greg DeMola record third place finish at 120 lbs.