Paul Wesley Files for Divorce Amid Wife Ines' Brad Pitt Romance

By Carly Silva,

10 days ago

Ines de Ramon has reportedly been dating Brad Pitt since splitting from the 'Vampire Diaries' actor.

Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from estranged wife Ines de Ramon , who is now believed to be dating Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt .

According to the court documents obtained by E! News , the Vampire Diaries actor filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday , Feb. 17, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending their four-year marriage.

The news comes five months after Wesley, 40, and de Ramon, 32, publicly announced their separation, with a rep for the couple confirming in September that they had been broken up since the spring of 2022.

"The decision to separate is mutual," the rep told E! News at the time. "They request privacy at this time."

The divorce papers reportedly list the date of separation as "TBD," and Wesley did not fill out a request for spousal support.

Since breaking things off, Wesley has been linked to model Natalie Kuckenburg , while de Ramon has been moving on with Pitt, with a source confirming in November that the Moneyball star is "really into" the jewelry designer.

The pair reportedly rang in 2023 together during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and according to PEOPLE , de Ramon received a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day this past week that were confirmed to be from Pitt.

