Daily Update: Sami Zayn, SmackDown ratings, Tony Khan-Ariel Helwani

February 20, 2023 Observer Newsletter: The life & career of Jerry Jarrett

In this week's issue:

One of the biggest history issues of the year with the lead story on Jerry Jarrett and the glory days of Tennessee wrestling

Jarrett's booking the wrestling war in Atlanta

Jarrett outside of wrestling

The start of TNA Wrestling

Jarrett's departure from TNA wrestling

The original premise of TNA

How Jarrett first got into wrestling

Jarrett and Bill Watts discussion of fighting

The Mario Galento story from the Jarrett side, the Lawler side and the Galento side

The court case, exposing the business, and how the business did

Jarrett building the promotion with he, Jackie Fargo and Tojo Yamamoto as the big three

Jarrett's booking philosophy

How Tennessee wrestling was viewed outside Tennessee

How Saturday morning wrestling became a tradition

How Dave Brown got into wrestling and how his career as a newsman changed due to wrestling

The wrestling war in Memphis

How the NWA title matches changed when Sam Muchnick was no longer booking the champion and why Muchnick was taken out of the position

The booking that led to Jerry Lawler being the king of Memphis wrestling

The key people Jarrett wanted to win the wrestling war

Details of the brief war

How popular was the TV show

What happened when Lawler threatened to start up and go against Jarrett

The fall of the promotion

Jarrett attempts to buy WCW

Jarrett's ideas after wrestling

Jarrett's last matches in the ring

Wrestling moving weekly to the Mid South Coliseum

How Jarrett figured into the first shows

The first sellout at the Coliseum

Jerry Lawler's first big crowds

How a local rock band played into Memphis wrestling

What star much bigger than Andy Kaufman was talked with about doing wrestling

The Jimmy Hart era

Major names who got their start in wrestling

The boxer vs. wrestler angle they did and how it could never work now

The Lawler vs. Dundee feud

Jarrett selling the company and the attempted revivals

Why the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit was thrown out and what happens next

Tony Khan talks issues with WWE and the story behind the new Japan story

Khan talks about new business deals

The big question about Elimination Chamber

Full coverage of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 284

Keiji Muto about to retire

What next for Jay White

New Japan's big events for the next two months

New Beginning in Osaka coverage

Billy Two Rivers, a cultural icon among native Americans and a celebrity in Europe passes away and his life story

The life of flying Eric Froelich, a 60s and 70s star

The most complete look at the ratings of all the major shows over the past week

Update on Jon Moxley's planned European tour

Debut of ROH television

A look at the Revolution card

Upcoming ticket sales for WWE & AEW shows

Changes in UFC contracts

International TV ratings

