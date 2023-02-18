Open in App
Daily Update: Sami Zayn, SmackDown ratings, Tony Khan-Ariel Helwani

By Joseph Currier,

10 days ago

News and notes ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.

  • February 20, 2023 Observer Newsletter: The life & career of Jerry Jarrett

In this week's issue:

  • One of the biggest history issues of the year with the lead story on Jerry Jarrett and the glory days of Tennessee wrestling
  • Jarrett's booking the wrestling war in Atlanta
  • Jarrett outside of wrestling
  • The start of TNA Wrestling
  • Jarrett's departure from TNA wrestling
  • The original premise of TNA
  • How Jarrett first got into wrestling
  • Jarrett and Bill Watts discussion of fighting
  • The Mario Galento story from the Jarrett side, the Lawler side and the Galento side
  • The court case, exposing the business, and how the business did
  • Jarrett building the promotion with he, Jackie Fargo and Tojo Yamamoto as the big three
  • Jarrett's booking philosophy
  • How Tennessee wrestling was viewed outside Tennessee
  • How Saturday morning wrestling became a tradition
  • How Dave Brown got into wrestling and how his career as a newsman changed due to wrestling
  • The wrestling war in Memphis
  • How the NWA title matches changed when Sam Muchnick was no longer booking the champion and why Muchnick was taken out of the position
  • The booking that led to Jerry Lawler being the king of Memphis wrestling
  • The key people Jarrett wanted to win the wrestling war
  • Details of the brief war
  • How popular was the TV show
  • What happened when Lawler threatened to start up and go against Jarrett
  • The fall of the promotion
  • Jarrett attempts to buy WCW
  • Jarrett's ideas after wrestling
  • Jarrett's last matches in the ring
  • Wrestling moving weekly to the Mid South Coliseum
  • How Jarrett figured into the first shows
  • The first sellout at the Coliseum
  • Jerry Lawler's first big crowds
  • How a local rock band played into Memphis wrestling
  • What star much bigger than Andy Kaufman was talked with about doing wrestling
  • The Jimmy Hart era
  • Major names who got their start in wrestling
  • The boxer vs. wrestler angle they did and how it could never work now
  • The Lawler vs. Dundee feud
  • Jarrett selling the company and the attempted revivals
  • Why the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit was thrown out and what happens next
  • Tony Khan talks issues with WWE and the story behind the new Japan story
  • Khan talks about new business deals
  • The big question about Elimination Chamber
  • Full coverage of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and UFC 284
  • Keiji Muto about to retire
  • What next for Jay White
  • New Japan's big events for the next two months
  • New Beginning in Osaka coverage
  • Billy Two Rivers, a cultural icon among native Americans and a celebrity in Europe passes away and his life story
  • The life of flying Eric Froelich, a 60s and 70s star
  • The most complete look at the ratings of all the major shows over the past week
  • Update on Jon Moxley's planned European tour
  • Debut of ROH television
  • A look at the Revolution card
  • Upcoming ticket sales for WWE & AEW shows
  • Changes in UFC contracts
  • International TV ratings
Ordering Info:

Order the print Wrestling Observer right now and get it delivered via mail, by sending your name, address, Visa or Master Card number and an expiration date to dave@wrestlingobserver.com or by going to www.paypal.com directing funds to dave@wrestlingobserver.com.

Rates in the United States are $14.50 for 4 issues, $35.50 for 12, $70 for 24, $116 for 40 and $149.50 for 52.

In Canada and Mexico, the rates are $16 for 4, $27 for 8, $38.50 for 12, $76 for 24, $126 for 40 and $162.50 for 52.

For the rest of the world, rates are $18 for 4, $48.50 for 12, $93 for 24, $155 for 40 and $201.50 for 52.

If you order by mail with a check, cash or money order to P.O. Box 1228, Campbell, CA 95009-1228, you can get $1 off in every price range.

