Fire in battery possible cause of semi fire on SB I-75 in Vandalia

A fire in the battery compartment inside a semi is believed to be the cause of a vehicle fire on Southbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia late Saturday afternoon, according to a State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Police and medics were dispatched to the area of Southbound Interstate 75 near Northwoods Boulevard around 5:17 p.m.

The four batteries in the semi had been replaced approximately a year ago, the semi driver told OSP in a statement.

No injuries were reported and all lanes reopened at 8 p.m., troopers told News Center 7.

Traffic was backed up as far as Tipp City, according to our news crew on scene.

Vandalia Police and Fire Departments also responded to the scene, according to their Facebook page .

Mutual aid was provided by the Butler Township and Tipp City Fire Departments.

The investigation continues.

There was also a separate one-vehicle accident on Northbound Interstate 75 near Northwoods Boulevard at 5:21 p.m. where a SUV went off the roadway and struck a fence, a spokesperson said.

No one was hurt.