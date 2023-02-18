Q2 Billings Area Weather: Changes Coming Monday; Heavy Snow Possible and Colder

A few isolated snow showers will impact mainly the mountains on Sunday and Sunday night before a much larger weather system moves into the region on Monday.

Temperatures will remain steady on Monday and a mixture of rain, changing to snow develops throughout the day. A much colder airmass will slide south into Montana late Monday and combine with Pacific moisture moving in from the West to create several periods of snow across the region Monday night through Wednesday night. Each round of snow has the potential to drop several inches of snow across through the period.

Temperatures will begin to fall early Tuesday and continue to fall through early Friday. As precipitation ends and skies begin to clear late Wednesday night, low temperatures are expected to fall into the teens below zero by both Thursday morning and Friday morning. Daytime highs will begin to rebound on Friday and more so on Saturday.