Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Shares What He Loves About Outfield, Center Field

By Noel Sanchez,

10 days ago

New position for "El Niño"? No problem!

One of the biggest x-factors for the Padre's success this season will be how franchise star Fernando Tatis Jr. will adjust to moving to the outfield . In his three seasons in the MLB, he has played shortstop for 240 games, right field for sixteen games, and center field for seven games.

With the Padres adding Xander Boegarts to their roster, one of the top shortstops in the game, it was clear that Tatis would be moved to a new spot on the field. He also missed the entirety of last season so the team felt a change would do well for him.

Spring Training has been important for the team to see how Tatis gets accustomed to moving away from the infield and he has not always spoke of the new position with much excitement, even dodging questions about it altogether . However, it seems he is beginning to come around as he shared some of his favorite outfield aspects with the media recently.

"It's got to be the freedom, the freedom to be the type of athlete that I am", said Tatis. "You know, just to run as fast as I can and be outside with my boys."

The Padres certainly held down the fort last season with success while Tatis was out with injury and suspension . It is very welcoming to see him return the favor by being open to the potential changes that the coaching staff wants to set into place.

It must have been super tough as a competitor and lover of the game for Tatis to watch his team advance in the playoffs without him. It's a big reason as to why he's completely bought into the system.

"Whatever spot needs to be filled, I'll be there," said Tatis. "We'll see what the team needs and I'm just going to be ready for everything."

The young star has already been captured getting reps in with the rest of his team in the outfield.

