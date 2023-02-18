Island Records exec fired after 'having affair with a young pop starlet who is tipped for stardom'

A leading record label has been rocked by a MeToo scandal, with a senior executive getting sacked over an inappropriate relationship with a young female singer.

Bosses at Island Records, owned by the giant Universal Music Group, have been ordered to conduct a full-scale investigation following claims the relationship was covered up by other employees.

Industry sources say the label, which has been home to stars including Amy Winehouse , Queen and The Killers, now fears possible legal action from the singer and her family, alleging it failed in their duty of care towards her.

The employee who was fired earlier this month was an executive responsible for finding and developing new talent, while the singer was tipped for stardom. He had been in a long-term relationship with another Island employee when his affair was uncovered, and it is understood he initially denied it.

The singer is a member of a group widely expected to become one of the biggest acts in the UK, but the relationship has caused unrest among bandmates.

One label insider revealed: ‘The sacking of this exec has become the talk of the music industry. It’s the sort of conduct that most people thought belonged firmly to the past. When young artists sign up with record labels there are clear boundaries that need to be respected, but by all accounts, this manager has been repeatedly overstepping the mark for some time.

‘The fact that he was already in a relationship with an employee at the label only made things worse.

‘There are also major worries that the future of a band, who were expected to go right to the top has been jeopardised by the saga.’

The Mail on Sunday has previously revealed how music industry bosses fear a potential MeToo scandal erupting within the industry.

Several women are known to have come forward making allegations of inappropriate conduct, naming some of the most powerful executives in the business. Former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson has made allegations of harassment and coercive control against a senior male industry figure to the Metropolitan Police. She also had a meeting with Oliver Dowden when he was Culture Secretary to tell him about problems within the industry.

Singer Lily Allen has threatened to bring out an album naming men in the business she claimed had abused her, although the release has hit legal issues.

Island Records was founded in 1959 by Chris Blackwell, who was credited with introducing reggae star Bob Marley to a worldwide audience. He sold the label in 1989.

The company declined to comment yesterday.