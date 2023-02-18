Open in App
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

High school player had savage taunt for LeBron James

By Grey Papke,

10 days ago
Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One high school player had quite the experience on Tuesday by hitting a game-winning shot in front of LeBron James, then making the most of it.

Bishop Montgomery High School (Torrance, Calif.) guard Christian Jones hit a game-winning three in the closing seconds of Tuesday night’s CIF Southern Section Open Division game against Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) team. The shot gave Bishop Montgomery a 51-49 win, and to make it even sweeter, LeBron was in the gym to watch.

After making the game-winning shot, Jones immediately turned to the elder James and pointed right at him.

Jones said James had simply nodded his head at him in response.

It is not every day you get to do this to LeBron in a high school gym. Jones made the most of his opportunity, and honestly, it does not seem like James even minded all that much. He has to respect it, at minimum.

The James family will be fine despite the taunt, too. After all, Bronny basically has his choice of schools as he prepares to make a decision about his future.

