Detroit Lions mock draft 2023: Dan Campbell’s squad gets a defense

Usually, the 2023 NFL Draft would be the biggest highlight of the Detroit Lions’ season, but now that head coach Dan Campbell has helped turn this franchise around, it’s not so monumental. Still, general manager Brad Holmes has a lot of work to do as the Lions continue their effort to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

That’s where the NFL draft can provide an instant jolt not only to the team’s win total in 2023 but also for years to come. While it’s true that the Lions aren’t facing a franchise-altering decision like last year when Aidan Hutchinson was the No. 2 pick, Detroit still has a huge opportunity ahead, with two first-round selections in April.

Nailing this draft could be the difference between the Lions staying put as a team that wants to contend for a fringe playoff spot to one that leaps into the picture for good. Boasting two top 20 picks and a total of five in the first 100 picks, the Lions have a great chance at adding several impactful playmakers during the three-day draft. Let’s look at their picks.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2023

Detroit Lions draft picks 2023

Here are the Detroit Lions’ draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, 6th overall (via LAR)

Round 1, 18th overall

Round 2, 48th overall

Round 2, 55th overall (via MN)

Round 3, 81st overall

Round 5, 154th overall

Round 6, 183rd overall (via DEN)

Round 6, 194th overall

Related: 2023 NFL Draft order

2023 Detroit Lions draft needs

Prior to NFL free agency, here are the Detroit Lions’ draft needs in 2023.

DT

CB

S

LB

EDGE

TE

OG

Detroit Lions mock draft: Getting Dan Campbell’s team a defense

Sportsnaut uses Pro Football Focus’ NFL Draft simulator , which provides the flexibility to trade and work through a variety of scenarios. Let’s dive into our Lions mock draft.

1st round, 6th overall: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

We saw the impact Detroit’s top pick from 2022 made, with Hutchinson finishing second in the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Imagine if he had a counterpart who could be just as productive. We’re talking about a true pass-rushing tandem that could exist in Detroit for the next decade.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson not only has the size at 6-foot-6, he also was very productive in college, racking up 17 sacks, including seven a piece in each of his past two seasons. Wilson’s length, combined with his athleticism, makes him a lethal threat that should play just as well at the next level.

Wilson projects as a top-ten pick thanks to being the complete package, who, at 275 pounds, also has the versatility to occasionally move inside as well. While Wilson is best when pinning his ears back and rushing after quarterbacks, he also holds his own as a run defender, finishing with a solid 72.8 grade per Pro Football Focus. A player who really only needs to continue refining his technique, Wilson would be a great get for the Lions.

1st round, 18th overall: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite spending the third overall pick in 2020 on cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, he hasn’t developed into the shutdown boundary protector Detroit had hoped for. This keeps the Lions in the mix to draft another top corner just three years later.

After allowing the NFL’s third-most passing yards a season ago, the Lions will be investing a large amount in their secondary this offseason, it’s only a matter of how. Adding free agents can provide an immediate boost, but finding a No. 1 corner on the open market is very rare.

But Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. would be exactly what Dan Campbell is looking for from his players. As you can imagine, the son of the former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker is a sound tackler who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. But Porter wouldn’t be anything close to a first-round prospect if he couldn’t perform well in coverage.

He may not be the lockdown cornerback who can run step for step with Tyreek Hill or a strong route runner like Justin Jefferson, but Porter frequently wins on 50-50 balls. According to Pro Football Focus, Porter Jr. ranked second among all cornerbacks, forcing a whopping 40% of passes to be incompletions when targeted. He may not be a ball-hawk, but Porter Jr. can add an intimidating presence to Detroit’s defensive backfield.

2nd round, 48th overall: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of striking fear into your opponent, Baylor Bears star Siaki Ika is a massive human being at 6-foot-4, 358 pounds. As we often hear, quarterbacks absolutely hate pressure directly up the middle of the pocket. There aren’t any NFL centers with as much ‘size’ as Ika has when it comes to forming a strong foundation, so imagine how well life will go when going head to head?

Most players of Ika’s build are strictly run-stuffers, without much mobility or lateral movement. Ika is a bit of a different animal, in that he actually does his best work as a pass rusher. Despite not being credited with even a single sack in 2022, Ika still generated 15 hurries, which was roughly the same as a year ago when he racked up 17 hurries and four sacks.

One area that has held Ika back is his propensity to miss tackles, which he did so at a rate of 27% in 2022. It was the sixth-highest rate of interior defenders according to PFF. While he may need some refinement when it comes to playing gaps, blowing up rushing lanes, we’ll take Ika’s size and natural pass-rush ability, knowing the 22-year-old has plenty of room for development at the next level.

Related: Ben Johnson spurns Carolina Panthers to remain with the Detroit Lions

2nd round, 55th overall: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Unless you’re a true three-down linebacker who can prove to not be a liability in either pass coverage or when defending the run, chances are, you won’t be a first-round pick. That could be the story for Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson, who’s draft stock appears to be ranging all over the place.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, there are no questions about Simpson’s size translating to the next level. The same goes for his speed, as he has the ability to cover a lot of ground from sideline to sideline. While his athleticism is off the charts, he seems to rely on it too much, where Simpson can be seen making mistakes overpursuing ballcarriers, taking bad angles and getting lazy by attempting to make arm tackles.

But his traits are far too intriguing for Simpson to slip too much. He has experience playing both inside and outside linebacker spots, showing promise as a blitzer and in coverage. If Simpson can continue to increase his awareness as he adjusts to NFL speeds, maybe he can become a three-down backer who can make a big impact at the next level too.

Related: Detroit Lions free agent targets who can help win the NFC North in 2023

3rd round, 81st overall: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

By far the most intriguing pick of the draft, Tennesee’s Hendon Hooker won’t put any pressure on Jared Goff in 2023, but 2024? That could be a different story.

After leading the fifth-highest scoring offense, chances are the Lions won’t even think about moving off from their starting QB this offseason. But if Goff regresses back to his 2021 form next season, it wouldn’t be ridiculous to think the Lions may be ready to hit the reset button next offseason. That’s when Detroit could cut or trade Goff and only suffer a $5 million penalty on their salary cap.

Goff is on the cusp of being a top 20 quarterback. The Lions have to ask themselves if they see him being the QB who can lead them to the Super Bow, and hopefully with the Lombardi Trophy. Yet, they also need to ask themselves if Hooker’s ceiling reaches higher than Goff’s.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: See where Jared Goff ranks

Hooker, had surgery to repair his torn ACL in mid-December, won’t be ready for NFL training camps this summer, and being that the 25-year-old is already viewed as a bit older than most prospects entering the NFL draft, his stock is bound to slip into the second day of the selection process.

The Lions could very well buy into the idea of adding Hooker in April, knowing he’s set to miss most of his rookie season as they plan to hand Goff the keys to the offense once again. This would give Hooker the chance at either securing the top backup role in his second season in 2024, or if he impresses enough in practices, maybe even as the Lions’ new starting QB.

Hooker certainly has a bigger arm than Goff, and as mentioned, if the Lions feel they’ve already gotten the most out of their existing QB, maybe seeing what’s behind door No. 2 wouldn’t be a bad idea. Especially if it only costs a third-round pick. At that price, the chance to potentially land a future franchise QB is just too good to pass up.

Detroit Lions 7-round mock draft 2023

Here is our full seven-round Lions mock draft.

1st round, 6th overall: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech 1st round, 18th overall: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 2nd round, 48th overall: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor 2nd round, 55th overall: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson 3rd round, 81st overall : Hendon Hooker , QB, Tennessee

: Hendon Hooker , QB, Tennessee 5th round, 154th overall: Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland 6th round, 183rd overall: Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah

Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah 6th round, 194th overall: Gervarrius Owens, Houston

More must-reads: