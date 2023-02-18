Open in App
Beachwood, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Beachwood forfeits basketball playoff game due to proximity to East Palestine

By Claire Geary,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTBbB_0ksFoOFs00

The Beachwood Athletics Department is forfeiting a girls basketball playoff game against Crestview High School due to the "health and safety concerns" because of the proximity to the train derailment in East Palestine, the school confirmed with News 5 on Saturday.

In a statement released by Athletics Director Ryan Peters, the decision was made in the school's "best interest."

"Crestview High School is located approximately 7 miles from East Palestine," he said. "As a result of the train derailment and reports of toxic/hazardous chemicals and environmental concerns, we felt it was in our best interest to either move the game to a neutral site or forfeit the game."

Earlier this week, Beachwood contacted the Northeast District Athletic Board with their concerns about the game location in an attempt to move it to a neutral site.

As a result, the decision was made by OHSAA that the game would remain at Crestview High School. On Friday, Peters attempted to try and change the site once more but was denied the request.

"Our community extends our sympathies and well wishes to all of the families having to deal with this very difficult situation," he said. "We wish the Crestview Girls Basketball team and coaches all the best in the playoffs."

According to the OHSAA Division III Northeast 1 bracket, the no-contest decision moves No. 4 Crestview to the next round in the playoffs and is slated to play against No. 6 Mentor Lake Catholic. The higher seed hosts, keeping the playoff game in Columbiana County.

RELATED:

View more continuing coverage of the East Palestine train derailment here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at Noon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
WATCH: Sandusky officials discuss hazardous waste disposal from derailment
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
Contaminated waste shipments from Ohio derailment to resume
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
People in Vickery upset about hazardous liquid on its way from East Palestine
Vickery, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Browns to open NFL preseason against Jets in 2023 Hall of Fame Game in Canton
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Burning River roller derby team creating inclusive, welcoming space for women
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Crews fight large fire at manufacturing facility on Cleveland's West Side
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Garrett Morgan High School briefly placed on lockdown for shot fired nearby
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Browns plan to release or trade safety John Johnson III
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Disney Musicals in Schools helps underserved schools establish theater programs
Painesville, OH18 hours ago
Avon Lake Bald Eagles lay first egg of the season
Avon Lake, OH4 days ago
Grafton incineration company agrees to take waste from East Palestine cleanup
Grafton, OH1 day ago
DeWine injures foot in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Browns make more changes to coaching staff
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Spectacular Northern Lights visible from Lorain last night
Lorain, OH2 days ago
Oberlin venue named for former slave who became family's indispensable caretaker
Oberlin, OH17 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Activist Erin Brockovich attending town hall in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Meals on Wheels driver hands out free address plaques to seniors in Lake Co.
Willoughby, OH42 minutes ago
Families prepare for end of extra pandemic SNAP payments
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Independent expert testing water and soil in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
PPP-type program and other resources proposed to help East Palestine
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
Fish fry Friday kicks off at hundreds of churches, locations across NEO
Lakewood, OH1 day ago
Unloaded gun found in student's backpack at Lutheran West High School
Rocky River, OH1 day ago
Mitchell scores 35 points, Cavaliers rout Raptors 118-93
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Strong to severe storms south, west of Cleveland possible later today
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Shaker Square's increasing vacant stores raise concerns among business owners
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
WATCH: FEMA, other agencies provide update on East Palestine Monday
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Officer peacefully resolves call to man waving gun in Richmond Hts.
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
Program training high school students to become paramedics
Mentor, OH19 hours ago
Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate committee next week: Source
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
EPA highlights 'ongoing response efforts' during visit to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy