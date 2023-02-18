Actor Frankie Muniz Reacts to Competing in First NASCAR ARCA Series Race

The former “Malcolm in the Middle” star weighed in on his experience of fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Frankie Muniz accomplished one of his life dreams on Satutday when he competed in his first NASCAR ARCA Menards series race.

The actor, who cracked the top 10 during multiple times of the 80-lap race, finished 11th overall at Daytona International Speedway. After Muniz completed the race, he was thrilled about his performance.

“Holy moly!!! That was the most insane thing I've ever done. Got up into the top 3 before getting turned and causing damage. Went to the back and went from 24th to 11th in the final 2 laps. I'm so grateful to my team and @hairclub and sponsors for making my dream a reality!,” Muniz tweeted.

The former Malcolm in the Middle star raced as part of Rette Jones Racing and will compete in 19 more races throughout the course of the season. Prior to Saturday’s race, Muniz participated in competitive racing in the mid-2000s, putting a pause on his acting career in the process. He also took part in the ARCA test runs at Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

The ARCA series sits below NASCAR’s Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. The series often features novice drivers seeking to start their career and some veteran drivers. In January, Muniz told Yahoo Sports that it was important for him to "partner" with the right team for his full-time racing career as well as show his son and family that it’s never too late to pursue your wildest dreams.