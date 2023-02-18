This time, Toledo removes all doubt in win against Eastern Michigan

There was liftoff of Toledo’s offense on Saturday.

Last month, the Rockets needed a miracle comeback to force overtime (and eventually win) at Eastern Michigan. No heroics were needed this time.

UT scored 25 points in the first quarter and another 23 in the second, building a 24-point first-half lead en route to an 84-64 drubbing of the Eagles at Savage Arena.

“I was really proud of how locked in we were,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “I knew we had to be. Anybody in the league, if you’re not locked in, it’s going to be an interesting game, and we didn’t want it to be. We wanted to get a commanding lead.”

It’s not often a team shoots better than 50 percent in a quarter and their shooting percentage declines. But that’s exactly what happened to Toledo when it made 7 of 13 shots in the third quarter.

Toledo (21-4, 12-2 Mid-American Conference) made two-thirds of its shots in the first half and five of its 10 3-point attempts. Five players had at least eight points at halftime, and the Rockets assisted on 10 of 18 baskets.

Fourteen of UT’s 48 first-half points were via Eastern turnovers. Toledo had 20 fastbreak points and 22 points in the paint.

Eastern (13-12, 5-9) had 26 total points in the first half.

“We struggled in the first half at their place,” Toledo guard Quinesha Lockett said. “We wanted to come out and make them have to play well to get back in the game. It paid off at the offensive end and the defensive end. We stayed focused the whole game.”

On Jan. 28 at Eastern, the Rockets trailed 20-13 at the end of the first quarter and 56-44 with less than six minutes left in the game. The catalyst for the comeback was a tenacious press that Eastern could not break, turning the ball over five times in the final six minutes.

Toledo opted to employ a press from the get-go on Saturday, contributing to Eastern’s 16 total turnovers and UT’s 21 points off turnovers.

“Our kids had something to prove,” Cullop said.

The Rockets shot 57 percent for the game and made 8 of 19 3s. They outrebounded Eastern 30-23, and scored 40 points in the paint despite the Eagles’ significant length.

UT’s success from beyond the arc was another factor in Eastern’s four total offensive rebounds.

“If you had told me that we’d outrebound them when you look at their size,” Cullop said, “that will keep a smile on my face all weekend.”

Lockett had a game-high 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting, with seven rebounds, two assists, and zero turnovers in 32 minutes.

Sammi Mikonowicz, a Rossford graduate, had 14 points, and Sophia Wiard, Jessica Cook, and Jayda Jansen each scored 10. Mikonowicz, Jansen, and Nan Garcia were a combined 7 of 12 from 3.

“I want to give a special shoutout to Sophia Wiard and Sammi Mikonowicz. They were shooting the ball,” Lockett said. “Sammi was hitting those 3s. You can’t just defend one player. You have to focus on everyone [on our team]. It could be anybody’s night.”

Eastern shot 46.2 percent and made 11 of 22 3s. Olivia Smith had a team-high 18 points.

Toledo’s ninth consecutive win — and Northern Illinois’ win over Ball State — puts the Rockets in a first-place tie with the Cardinals and Bowling Green.