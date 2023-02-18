Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

East Palestine community comes together

By Kristen McFarland,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33en7J_0ksFl21m00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the East Palestine community came together to show its appreciation for first responders and offer support to residents affected by the Feb. 3 derailment .

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine holds its free community meal the third Saturday of every month. This Saturday, the church invited first responders to show its appreciation for the departments’ hard work following the derailment.

Residents worry for derailment’s long-term impacts

There were also supplies and toiletries donated for residents to take home.

“Everybody in this community has pulled together, everybody has been so gracious,” says Sonia Early, church chair.

Also across the village, people joined together to give out multiple trucks’ worth of cases and gallons of water.

One truck of volunteers went through 200 cases of water within two hours. They say they’re happy to help in any way they can, and they plan to continue giving out free water to the community.

“People that don’t even stop to get water, they’re just saying, ‘Thank you for being here,'” said Mike, a volunteer. “Words like that just make it all worth it.”

Early says now is the time for fellowship.

“We’ve had people come down and just break down in tears because of the unknown,” Early says. “It is heart wrenching, its touching, but people are so thankful}

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
‘Smiles for Charity’ campaign to raise money for foster families
Hubbard, OH21 hours ago
JobsNOW: Plenty of opportunities available at local living community
Cortland, OH21 hours ago
Erin Brockovich to host second town hall meeting, discuss legal action against Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pastor says prayers needed for Girard family displaced by house fire
Girard, OH1 day ago
East Palestine community members send out list of demands
East Palestine, OH22 hours ago
Police in Boardman honored, some sworn in
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Questions raised after strange puddles appear on street in E. Palestine
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
Black Excellence Expo highlights Valley businesses
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Some animal testing returned in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
East Palestine residents experiencing unusual symptoms: ‘Chemical bronchitis’
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Crane operator needed in Warren
Warren, OH20 hours ago
Norfolk Southern reports giving nearly $12M to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 hours ago
Roller coaster weather affecting Fellows Riverside Gardens
Youngstown, OH20 hours ago
Gov. DeWine injured in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Firefighters find over 50 animals, including foxes and snakes, in Youngstown house
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
No answers yet for some domestic animals found dead after controlled release
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
DeWine visits derailment site for update on waste removal
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Meeting talks bringing solar energy to small businesses, farms in Valley
New Middletown, OH15 hours ago
Farmer near East Palestine waiting for guidance on how to move forward
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Canfield teacher to be featured in magazine
Canfield, OH1 day ago
City of Struthers is hiring in its wastewater plant
Struthers, OH1 hour ago
Police, Attorney General ID remains in Youngstown cold case
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Charge filed in local animal abandonment case
Masury, OH1 day ago
Senate committee to hold hearing on train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
Youngstown sees 80% decrease in school zone speeding since cameras went up
Youngstown, OH23 hours ago
Child found asleep in smoke-filled apartment in Girard
Girard, OH2 days ago
‘Take a trip to East Palestine,’ Congressman tells President Biden
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
FirstEnergy says this popular gift to blame for recent outages
Austintown, OH2 days ago
AT&T hiring local technicians
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy