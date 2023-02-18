Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

El Paso graffiti artists show off skills during Borderland Jam

By Melissa Luna,

10 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The Borderland Jam took place in South Central El Paso Saturday where several graffiti artists had the chance to use their creative skills for the public art show.

The walls of the Frontera Foods building off Cotton St. in South Central El Paso were used by graffiti artists Saturday to display all kinds of colors and designs.

The Borderland Jam has been around since 2015, having artists all over the world join in on the action by sharing their skills and talents.

